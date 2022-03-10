Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger Sells 461 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 461 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $11,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

