Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 10.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was up 10.5% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 33,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,703,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

