Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

HCCI opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

