High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,595. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

