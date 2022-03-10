HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 490,485 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
