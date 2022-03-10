HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $178.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

