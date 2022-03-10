Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.13. 54,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,612. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

