Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £701.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.