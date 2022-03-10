Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 5,225 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE BX opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

