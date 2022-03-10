Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

