Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after buying an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

