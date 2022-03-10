Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE HLI opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

