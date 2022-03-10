HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Critical Comparison

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HOYA and Fuchs Petrolub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.17 billion 8.22 $1.13 billion $3.84 29.93 Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54% Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HOYA pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HOYA and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fuchs Petrolub 1 3 2 0 2.17

Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.15%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than HOYA.

Summary

HOYA beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA (Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

