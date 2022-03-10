HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 541 ($7.09).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 468.55 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £94.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.71. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

