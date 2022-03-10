HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $399.33

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $399.33 and last traded at $405.85, with a volume of 12762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.97. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.37 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.