Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
HURC opened at $33.50 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.
Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
