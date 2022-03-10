Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

HURC opened at $33.50 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

