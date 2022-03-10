Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200,873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

