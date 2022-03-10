I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 11448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 155,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

