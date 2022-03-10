I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $19.60. I-Mab shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 7,796 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
