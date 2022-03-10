I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $19.60. I-Mab shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 7,796 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

