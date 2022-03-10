Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £697.19 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.04) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

