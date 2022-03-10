IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,570. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

