IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. IDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

