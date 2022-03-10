IDT (NYSE:IDT) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of IDT stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. IDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.
About IDT (Get Rating)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDT (IDT)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.