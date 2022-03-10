IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

