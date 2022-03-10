IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,291 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

