IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,035 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CSX by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

