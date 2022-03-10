IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 64 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.96 and its 200-day moving average is $424.78. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

