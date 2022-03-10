IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,613 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 203,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

