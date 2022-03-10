IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,861 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

