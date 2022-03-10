IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $405,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

