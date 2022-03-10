IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

