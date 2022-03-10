IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.