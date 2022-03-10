IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.