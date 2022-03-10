IFP Advisors Inc Sells 93 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $554.91 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.63 and a 200 day moving average of $508.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

