II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $81.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.