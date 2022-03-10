Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $615.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 615 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.58), with a volume of 1354398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.50 ($8.54).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.92) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 844.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring bought 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £2,506.56 ($3,284.28). Also, insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,138.09).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

