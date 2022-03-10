Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of IBTX stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $80.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.
In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,527,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,044,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
