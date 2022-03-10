Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.30

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 11286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.