Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $65,682.10 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 115.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

