Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$107,310.40 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40.
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.39 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.
About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
