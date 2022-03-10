Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $110,283.84 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

