Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

