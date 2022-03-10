Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

