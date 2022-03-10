Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $502,110.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.