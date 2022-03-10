Insider Selling: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

