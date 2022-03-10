Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CAO Sells 3,244 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWK opened at $152.66 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

