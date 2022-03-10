Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $87,577.10 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

