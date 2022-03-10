Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Shares of INSE opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
