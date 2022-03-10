Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,796. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

