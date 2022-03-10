International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Down 5%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.68. 14,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
