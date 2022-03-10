inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in inTEST by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
