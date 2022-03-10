Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buyback $35.00 million in Stock

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE IPI opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

